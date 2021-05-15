Iran's ambassador, Russian dep. FM confer on JCPOA revival

According to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Jalali and Ryabkov held a meeting to exchange views on the revitalization of the Iran nuclear deal or the so-called JCPOA and the ongoing negotiations in Vienna between Iran and the P4+1 group to revive it.

According to the statement, in the meeting the two sides discussed the revival of JCPOA in its original format through consultations between JCPOA parties in Vienna.

The Iranian ambassador and the Russian deputy foreign minister also discussed the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and some of the relevant issues that the organization has focused on.

Jalali and Ryabkov also discussed some other issues in relation to Iran-Russia cooperation.

