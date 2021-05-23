Araghchi briefs Parl. on latest situation of Vienna talks

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Sunday, Abolfazl Amouei stated, “Given its supervisory task, Iranian Parliamen has always invited the negotiating team to explain the negotiation process and this issue has happened today.”

The fourth round of nuclear talks between Islamic Republic of Iran and P4+1 was held in Austrian capital Vienna, based on which, Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission invited Iran’s negotiating team’s chief Seyyed Abbas Araghchi to submit a comprehensive report on the latest situation of Vienna talk.

In the fresh round of nuclear talks in Vienna, Islamic Republic of Iran demands several policies including complete lifting of all sanctions imposed against the country and verification of lifting sanctions, he said, adding, “After that, Islamic Republic of Iran will be ready to return to its obligation under JCPOA.”

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Araghchi said that the negotiating delegation succeeded in bringing most of sanctions imposed against Iran to the stage of lifting the sanctions which must be approved by the other parties, Amouri reiterated.

He went on to say that an important part of sanctions imposed against Iran has still remained in place while lawmakers and parliamentarians demanded for a complete lifting of these sanctions imposed against the country.

Parts of sanctions imposed against Iran are in line with the logic of the Islamic Republic and the American side has acknowledged the lifting of these sanctions," he said, adding that there are still questions about the components of sanctions and those related to regional issues and human rights which have not yet been resolved by the American side.

The negotiation process continues on key issues and it is necessary for the negotiating team to consider the time and demands of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Amouei added.

