American or Iranian detainees not part of Vienna talks

In response to a tweet of Mark Dubowitz who quoted the remarks of senior advisor at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies Richard Goldberg about the JCPOA and its relation with the release of American prisoners, Mikhail Ulyanov wore in a Wednesday tweet, "American or Iranian detainees are not a part of the Vienna talks."

His tweet came as Mark Dubowitz wrote, “If the past is prologue, we should anticipate some kind of unacknowledged deal to pay Iran for the release of American hostages alongside the return to JCPOA,” said former White House National Security Council official @rich_goldberg @FDD."

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Jennifer Psaki told Tuesday evening that talks to the release of prisoners from Iran are separate from the nuclear talks.

Tehran has also rejected the allegations, and in this regard, Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said, “The issue of prisoners has always been on the agenda of the Islamic Republic of Iran as it is related to humanity. Apart from all other discussions that have been done in the framework of JCPOA or related things, this issue has been followed up by Tehran."

