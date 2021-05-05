Over 1.3 tons of narcotics confiscated in S Iran

The Police Commander of Hormozgan Province Brigadier General Gholamreza Jafari broke the news on Wednesday, saying that with the efforts of the anti-narcotic police of Hormozgan province, a drug-trafficking band identified in the Rudan-Bandar Abbas route.

During the inspection of the trailer, 135 packages of 10 kg of opium weighing a totally of 1,360 kg, which was skillfully placed inside the truck with special coatings, were confiscated and two smugglers were arrested in this regard, he added.

According to the police chief, last year, with the efforts of Hormozgan police forces, about 88 tons of various drugs were busted and 1,063 vehicles were seized in connection with the transportation and trafficking of illicit drugs.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades. The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

