Doha backs positive talks between Tehran, Persian Gulf states

Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani expressed hope that the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna become successful, saying, “We hope that these talks will lead to regional efforts and dialogue between Iran and the countries of the region.”

Regional stability will never be achieved without diplomatic efforts, he said.

This is not specific to Iran, the United States, and P4+1 countries but regional countries are also trying to have a direct dialogue with Iran to solve the current issues, he said.

Referring to relations between Tehran and Riyadh, he expressed Doha’s support for any dialogue, efforts, and positive spirit in the relations between Iran and Persian Gulf states, especially Saudi Arabia.

Doha believes that dialogue is a constructive step towards regional stability, he added.

