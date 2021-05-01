Iran, Russia review latest JCPOA developments in Vienna

The head of the Iranian negotiating team Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the head of the Russian delegation Mikhail Ulyanov held a meeting on Sunday morning to review the latest issues on the JCPOA.

During the meeting, Araghchi and Ulyanov stressed the need to maintain close ties between the two countries.

The Russian side reiterated its support for the nuclear deal and the need for the lifting of the US sanctions against Iran.

The meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between representatives from Iran and the remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal namely Russia and China and the E3 or the UK, France and Germany will be held in Grand Hotel in the Austrian capital of Vienna today.

The meeting of the commission is held to review and summarize the results of the work of the expert groups about the nuclear issues, sanctions lifting and executive arrangements at the level of heads of delegations.

After this meeting, the negotiating delegations are scheduled to return to their countries.

