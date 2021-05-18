  1. Politics
May 18, 2021, 11:19 PM

JCPOA Joint Commission to meet tomorrow in Vienna

JCPOA Joint Commission to meet tomorrow in Vienna

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Representatives of Iran and the P4+1 will hold a meeting in Vienna Grand Hotel on Wednesday to discuss the revival of the Iran nuclear deal.

Representatives from Iran and the remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal, which is officially known as the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), namely Russia and China and the E3 or the UK, France and Germany will convene for a meeting within the framework of JCPOA Joint Commission in Grand Hotel in Vienna on Wednesday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi leads Iran’s delegation which also includes representatives from the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Oil Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

Like the four previous rounds of the talks, the meeting will be chaired by Deputy of European Union Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora.

The Russian envoy Mikhail Ulyanov has reportedly said on Monday that the Vienna talks have made major progress, according to the BBC.

The talks are aimed at the possible revival of the Iran nuclear deal.

KI/Alalam5599988

News Code 173647
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173647/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News