Iran, P4+1 to continue nuclear talks in Vienna today

The meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) ) between representatives from Iran and the remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal namely Russia and China and the E3 or the UK, France and Germany will be held in Grand Hotel in the Austrian capital of Vienna today.

The meeting of the commission is held to review and summarize the results of the work of the expert groups about the nuclear issues, sanctions lifting and executive arrangements at the level of heads of delegations.

After this meeting, the negotiating delegations are scheduled to return to their countries.

It is worth mentioning that in the past few days, working groups and delegations have held intensive meetings to discuss and review the texts of the commission.

A quadripartite meeting was also held on Thursday between Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and heads of delegations from three European countries.

Expert-level meetings were also held between Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Araghchi and Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora.

ZZ/FNA14000211000017