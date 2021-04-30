Intensive JCPOA talks ongoing in Vienna: Araghchi

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi broke the news on Friday and stated that talks between Iran and P4+1 were intensively continued in Vienna on Thursday.

He went on to say that meetings were held at various levels and formats from early morning hours until late last night.

A quadripartite meeting was also held on Thursday between Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and heads of delegations from three European countries.

Expert-level meetings were also held between Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Araghchi and Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora.

In addition, Araghchi met and held talks with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg to discuss bilateral ties and the latest achievements of Iran's nuclear deal.

JCPOA talks are scheduled to continue today to review the texts in various working groups.

