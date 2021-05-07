Two Palestinian youth martyred in clash with Zionist forces

Palestinian sources reported that an armed clash took place between several Palestinian youths and Zionist military forces in northern part of West Bank in which two Palestinian youths were martyred.

On Friday April 07, Zionist military forces clashed with three Palestinians in the northern West Bank at the "Salem" Checkpoint near Jenin.

According to the report, two Palestinian youth were shot dead by the Zionist forces and another was wounded in the clash.

'Arab 48' news website reported that a third person was seriously injured and Israeli soldiers claimed that the three men have embarked on shooting towards a military base.

MA/FNA14000217000233