Ayatollah Khamenei to deliver speech on Quds Day at 2:30 pm

Ayatollah Khamenei's speech will be broadcast live at 2:30 p.m. (Local Time) on the last Friday of Ramadan from the Iranian national TV, his official website, and his official pages on social media.

Every year, the Leader delivers a speech on the occasion of International Quds Day, however, this year and for the second consecutive year to preserve anti-Coronavirus protocols, Ayatollah Khamenei will speak with Iranian people and Islamic Ummah through a televised speech.

The International Quds Day is an annual event during which demonstrators express their solidarity with the Palestinian people and opposition to the occupation of the Palestinian territories by the Zionist regime of Israel.

The day is seen as the legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, who officially declared the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as International Quds Day back in 1979. The auspicious day is not merely meant for the declaration of support for an oppressed nation who have been driven out of their motherland and homes but has become the symbol of fighting Arrogance and global hegemons.

ZZ/FNA14000215000611