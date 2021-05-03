Tehran not to let Vienna talks become protracted

Speaking in a weekly presser on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh answered some questions raised by reporters over the latest development at the international level.

Referring to the ongoing nuclear negotiations between Iran and P4+1, Khatibzadeh said the Iranian negotiation team is in no hurry in the talks, they perform their mission seriously and tactfully and at the same time, they won’t let the talks become exhausting, and last for a long time.

Stating that the Joint Commission of the JCPOA will resume its work on Friday, he clarified Iran’s principled policy in the Vienna talks, stressing that the text of the JCPOA must be implemented word by word.

Iranian senior diplomat stressed the full return of the United States to its commitments under the resolution, saying that this return must be also testable and verifiable.

All sanctions such as reimposed and re-labeled sanctions must be lifted, he clarified.

Zarif’s tours to Persian Gulf states in line with Iran’s “Ramadan diplomacy”

Referring to Zarif's diplomatic tour to Qatar, Iraq, Oman, and Kuwait, he said, “Zarif discussed bilateral and regional issues as well as comprehensive regional cooperation with officials in those countries. The trip was very successful.”

Khatibzadeh described Zarif’s tours to the Persian Gulf states as part of Ramadan diplomacy. “The message of the Zarif’s trips was that neighbors are always our priority. For Iran, the region is a top priority”, he added.

“We are worried about the developments in Yemen; the country is suffering from the worst human condition”, he said, referring to the Zarif’s trip to Oman.

Prisoners issue on agenda of Islamic Republic of Iran.

Reports on prisoner swap with US

Answering a question about the exchange of prisoners between Iran and the United States, he said, “The issue of prisoners has always been on the agenda of the Islamic Republic of Iran as it is related to humanity.”

Apart from all other discussions that have been done in the framework of JCPOA or related things, this issue has been followed up by Tehran, he added.

Iran doing its best to maintain peace, security of Afghanistan

Elsewhere in his remarks, he spoke about the recent developments in Afghanistan, saying, “We are closely following the developments in Afghanistan.”

“We are concerned about what is happening in Afghanistan, and we have done our best for the peace and stability of Afghanistan, and we are in contact with the Afghan government and other groups to achieve results”, he also added.

Tehran ready to hold talks with Riyadh at any level

Referring to the relations between Tehran and Riyadh and recent remarks of the Saudi Crown Prince who expressed his desire to hold talks with Iran, he said, “Changing the tone and the discourse will definitely help to reduce tensions, however, we must witness a change in behaviors as well.”

Tehran is ready to hold talks with Riyadh at any level, and the region and the nations of the two countries will see the result of these talks, he stressed.

