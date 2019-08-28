Iran to take 3rd step in cuts to commitments if no results reached in talks

Making the remarks on the sidelines of a Cabinet meeting, he said that for the sake of Iranians’ welfare, foreign relations must be able to provide the requirements of the country.

“Therefore, we held some talks and meetings with France during the past recent weeks and also made some plans to preserve Iran’s rights under the JCPOA,” he said.

Vaezi underlined that the cruel sanctions against Iran must be removed saying “one of the goals of Iranian FM in his recent visits to European and Asian countries has been the removal of US sanctions.”

He added that the US must first return to JCPOA and the negotiating table to let Iranians enjoy all the advantage of the endorsed nuclear deal, before it can enter another round of talks.

The Iranian official noted that the Americans seem perplexed about their policies towards Iran.

In early May, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani declared Iran’s reciprocal action to US over the breach of JCPOA by scaling down commitments envisaged in the nuclear deal.

The president noted that "it does not mean that Iran is leaving the nuclear agreement.”

Noting that the pact is “beneficial to the region and the world and detrimental to the enemies of Iran,” Rouhani said Iran has always been and will remain committed to its responsibilities to the nuclear deal.

