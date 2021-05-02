Iraq to continue imports of Iranian gas, electricty

"Iran and Iraq have agreed to continue imports of Iranian gas and electricity and Iraq will pay its debts to Iran," Hantoush said on Sunday hailing Tehran-Baghdad warm ties.

"In recent years, Iran has helped Iraq supply its needed fuel for the power plants and to exported electricity to this country," he said.

The Iraqi minister added that according to the solutions reached in the held talks, mutual cooperation between the two sides will go on in the future.

He also said that Iranian companies are now operating in Iraqi power plants, and there is extensive cooperation in this area between the two countries.

The Iraqi Minister of Electricity arrived in Tehran yesterday to meet with officials from the Iranian Ministry of Oil and the Ministry of Energy.

On the sidelines of his meeting with Hantoush, Iranian energy minister Reza Ardakanian said that Iran will provide its required financial source for purchasing the Covid-19 vaccine from Iraq's energy debts to Iran.

"According to the agreement between Iran and Russia, part of our debt from Iraq will be spent on the purchase of Russian vaccines," he informed.

