Iran urges Armenia to be serious about Aras pollution

Reza Ardakanian made the remarks on the sidelines of his meeting with the Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan.

"Today and in this meeting, the issue of completing the third power transmission line between the two countries was discussed, and although the work was interrupted due to the widespread outbreak of Coronavirus, it will be operational in the first half of this year," he said.

Ardakanian also noted that "One of the issues is the pollution of the Aras River, which we expect from Armenia to be more serious in this regard."

"We expect Armenia to be more serious about removing pollution from the river."

The Armenian minister vowed that his country will do its best in removing the pollution of the river.

Kerobyan added that before traveling to Iran, he went to the region and was closely acquainted with the progress of the actions and expressed hope that this issue would be resolved as soon as possible.

According to agreements between Iran and Armenia at the 16th session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission in Tehran in July 2019, it was decided that the third electricity transmission line project between the two countries should be completed by the end of 2020, deputy energy minister for international affairs said.

