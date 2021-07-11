Iran imports electricity from three central Asian countries

A spokesman for the Iranian electricity industry (Tavanir) Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi said the country imports electricity from Turkmenistan, the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia as the temperature rises during summer hot days.

He added that Iran has stopped its exports of electricity to neighboring countries, except for about 50 megawatts exports to Afghanistan.

The Tavanir spokesman also said that as much as 400-650 MW of electricity is imported into the country from the three central Asian countries.

He further noted those countries that export electricity to the country are facing the same draught that Iran is coping with, therefore they cannot provide more electricity to Iran.

Rajabi Mashhadi added during the hot summer days the rate of electricity consumption increases highly, calling on the people to help the authorities with reducing their use.

