Baghdad committed to clear Tehran's debt: PM adv.

Iraqi prime minister's adviser for construction and services, Sabah Abdul-Latif, said Wed. Baghdad is fully committed to the settlement of its debts to Iran.

“Because of my academic background, I monitor the conditions of technology and science in the Islamic Republic of Iran, and I’m deeply interested in the exchange of technology between the two brotherly nations,” he stated.

Underlining Iran's role in supplying his country with energy and natural gas, he said the Iraqi government seeks expansion of economic ties with Iran.

"We ask our brothers in Iran not to limit trade between the two countries to trade," he said, "We want to exchange technology and take advantage of the development that Iran has achieved."

He said an Iraqi delegation traveled to Washington recently to discuss the problems associated with the US sanctions on Iran.

“I believe the problem has nothing to do with Iraq because Iraq is still making special efforts to repay its debts to Iran and is ready to do that, but the economic sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic pose an obstacle,” the adviser added.

On May 2, in a meeting with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran, Iraqi Energy Minister Majid Mahdi Hantoush announced that his country will continue purchasing gas and electricity from Iran.

"Iran and Iraq have agreed to continue imports of Iranian gas and electricity and Iraq will pay its debts to Iran," Hantoush said hailing Tehran-Baghdad warm ties.

The Iraqi minister added that according to the solutions reached in the held talks, mutual cooperation between the two sides will go on in the future.

HJ/FNA14000215000621