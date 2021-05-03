Iranians firms ready to provide electrical services to Iraq

Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi broke the news on Monday in a video message from Electricity Industry Monitoring Center and stated that today, Iranian Electricity Industry Monitoring Center is hosting Iraqi Minister of Electricity.

Presenting experiences and technical know-how of Iranian companies to Iraqi sides in the field of reducing electricity network losses in the recent five years has been cited as the main aim behind this bilateral visit, he added.

Offering quality technical and engineering services to Iraq due to very good and high potential of companies as supplier of relevant equipment, competent contractors and consulting engineers is of the other objectives of this visit.

Iraqi Minister of Electricity Majid Mahdi Hantoush arrived in Iran on Sunday and met and held talks with his Iranian counterpart Eng. Reza Ardakanian as well as Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh to discuss issues of mutual interests.

