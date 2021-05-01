US, P4+1 hold informal meeting in Vienna

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov announced in a tweet on Saturday, "#JCPOA participants held today informal consultations with the #US delegation at the Vienna talks on full restoration of the nuclear deal (without #Iran who is still not ready to meet with US diplomats)."

Representatives of the JCPOA participants states have been meeting in Vienna for the past three weeks to discuss activating the deal and the possible return of the United States to it.

US Special Envoy for Iran’s Affairs Robert Malley also went to Vienna to discuss with other participants of the JCPOA to find a way to get the United States back into the deal. The Islamic Republic of Iran has not met with the US officials in Vienna due to the Trump administration unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

The JCPOA participants have so far convened several meetings in Vienna and made progress in reviving the nuclear deal. The last round of the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting was held last Tuesday in the presence of the Iranian and P4+1 delegations at the Grand Hotel in Vienna.

At the meeting, the participants decided to accelerate the dialogue process and agreed that the activities of the expert groups in the two areas of lifting sanctions and the nuclear issues should continue intensively and quickly.

The next round of the JCPOA Commission meeting is scheduled to take place in the Austrian capital in a few hours. According to the European Union's statement, the two sides are expected to continue consultations on the possible return of the United States to the deal.

ZZ/IRN84314898