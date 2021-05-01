Agreement on delisting sanctioned individuals, institutions

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbass Araghchi, who heads Iran’s delegation at Vienna nuclear talks said after the 3rd round of Vienna talks in an interview with Iran state TV IRIB that there is agreement on the lifting of sanctions on Iran's energy sector, which includes oil and gas, and sanctions on the automotive industry, as well as financial, banking and port sanctions.

The top Iranian negotiator added that "This was the third round of talks held in Vienna, and today we decided to take another break to conclude the series of discussions that have taken place so far."

He went on to say that the "The discussions have now reached a maturity, both in terms of the disputed issues and in the areas that we share and agree on."

"Discussions have matured and become clearer. Distances are more distinct and differences are clearer," Araghchi continued.

"Both in the nuclear issue and in the talks on sanctions, we have small technical points and details that need to be discussed and elaborated on. In many cases there are similarities. In some cases, there are still differences, and the differences are now clearer," he explained more.

"In some areas, we have entered the drafting stage and this is where the work happens very slowly because the work on the script requires its own accuracy and given that some issues are still disputed, the work goes ahead slowly."

"At the same time, the process is moving forward, even though slowly. However, we can still not predict completely when and how we will be able to reach an agreement."

"The form of the agreement will definitely be in accordance with the definite stances of the Establishment, and there is no doubt about it," Araghchi said. "They also have their own stances and it is not easy to bring the stances closer to each other."

It is noteworthy that Iran has vowed that it rejects protracted negotiations and it will leave the talks if it feels the other parties are buying time and lack seriousness and wish to add other issues to the Vienna talks on reviving the JCPOA.

KI/FNA14000211000971