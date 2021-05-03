US not close to returning to JCPOA: Biden to Mossad chief

US President Joe Biden assured Mossad chief that Washington will consider the positions of Zionist regime in the future, Axios website quoted a source as saying.

According to sources close to Biden and Cohen, Mossad chief also told the US president it would be a mistake for the US to return to the deal without improving it first. Biden assured Cohen that the US will continue to seek Israel's input in the future.

The meeting took place shortly after Biden had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday evening (Washington time). In this telephone contact, US President Joe Biden offered his condolences to Netanyahu on the recent incident at a religious ceremony in occupied lands and territories that killed dozens of people.

The meeting lasted around an hour, the Israeli official said. Cohen was the only person to attend it from the Israeli side. Biden, Sullivan and CIA director Bill Burns attended from the US side.

The White House declined further comment on the meeting.

