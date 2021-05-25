Latest round of JCPOA talks ‘constructive, meaningful’: Envoy

In a tweet on Monday, US Special Envoy for Iran’s Affairs and Head of US negotiating team in Vienna talks wrote, “The latest round of talks was constructive and saw meaningful progress. But much work still needs to be done.”

“On our way to Vienna for a fifth round where we hope we can further advance toward a mutual return to compliance,” he added.

His remarks came as Islamic Republic Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) renewed bilateral technical understanding over Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran’s ambassador to IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadii confirmed the decision of the Islamic Republic of Iran to extend the agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency for one month.

Referring to the end of Iran's quarterly deadline to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran’s ambassador to IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadii announced the decision of the Islamic Republic of Iran to extend the agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency for one month more.

The data recorded by cameras will be still kept by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) during this new deadline, he said.

Joe Biden's administration claims that it intends to pave the way for his country to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) through ongoing talks in the Austrian capital Vienna.

