May 1, 2021, 11:49 AM

IRGC dismantles hostile group in NW Iran

TEHRAN, May 01 (MNA) – IRGC intelligence forces in East Azarbaijan province dismantled a rancorous group dubbed 'Haboot-e Iran'. 

The East Azarbaijan intelligence department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in a Saturday statement announced that the intelligence forces identified and dismantled a rancorous group of 'Haboot-e Iran'. 

According to this announcement, 'Haboot-e Iran' is a group established in January 2018 in order to use the capacity of various subversive groups and exploit the livelihood problems of the people to achieve its goals to overthrow the Iranian establishment.

The main supporters of this group were the Western governments and Saudi Arabi-backed groups, adds the statement. 

