3 firearms trafficking teams dismantled in Tehran: police

The commander-in-chief of Tehran Police Major General Hossein Rahimi said on Thursday that three teams that were involved in smuggling American-made firearms from the western borders inside the country were dismantled.

More than 116 firearms, most of which pistols were discovered and confiscated from the smuggling teams by the security forces, according to the Tehran Police chief.

He said that the investigations showed that most of the weapons were produced in the United States.

Rahimi added one of the three teams had been involved in smuggling those illicit weapons three times before.

KI/5216478