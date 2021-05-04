Iran Navy capable of monitoring 2.70 bn km of open waters

Today, Iran Navy is able to maintain the security of the country, monitoring the open waters with an area of ​​2.70 billion killometers, deputy commander of the Iranian Navy stressed.

The Persian Gulf is one of the richest regions and waterways in the world, which has attracted many powers throughout history, Rear Admiral Gholamreza Tahani the deputy commander of the Iranian Navy said while speaking in the specialized meeting to commemorate the Persian Gulf National Day.

Recent incidents in Israel part of Resistance's revenge

The aide to Iranian Parliament's speaker says that the recent incidents in Palestinian-occupied lands of Israel were part of the Resistance groups' response to the Zionist regime's mischiefs and acts of sabotage.

Iran to produce 7mn doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Oct.-Nov.

Head of Pasteur Institute of Iran Alireza Biglari announced that seven million doses of coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccines will be produced as of Iranian months of Mehr and Aban (falls on Oct.-Nov.) in the current year.

Tehran not to let Vienna talks become protracted

An Iranian diplomat says the Iranian negotiation team is in no hurry in the nuclear talks, they perform their mission seriously and tactfully, and at the same time, they won’t let the talks become exhausting and lingering.

Speaking in a weekly presser on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh answered some questions raised by reporters over the latest development at the international level.

Leader to deliver speech on Intl. Quds day

The Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei will deliver a speech on the occasion of the International Quds Day, which falls on May 7.

Nosratollah Lotfi, the deputy chief of the Islamic Development Coordinating Council said on Monday that due to the spread of coronavirus, there will be no rallies or gathering on the last Friday of Ramadan this year in Iran but the Leader will deliver a televised speech at 11:00 AM, local time.

Iran blocks entry of 5,000 foreigners from eastern borders

The deputy head of Iran's Police Brigadier General Ghasem Rezaei said that as many as 5,000 foreign passengers were prevented from entering the country from the eastern borders amid Covid-19 cases surge in India.

Iran Swiss diplomats mull over coop. to end Yemen Crisis

Senior Iranian and Swedish diplomats stressed the need for continued consultation and cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Sweden in order to reach a political solution to end the Yemen Crisis.

Iran seizes Indian ship carrying Covid-19 cases

he governor of the Iranian Jack County, Hormozgan Province, said Monday that Iranian maritime guards seized an Indian ship carrying Covid-19 cases in the Persian Gulf waters.

Hemmati says CBI allocates 100,000 bn tomans to SMEs

According to the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran, in the current Iranian year, the Central Bank has allocated about 100,000 billion tomans to small and large enterprises in the country.

Posting a message on his Instagram account on Monday, Abdolnaser Hemmati, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), called on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB) spoke about the CBI's plan to support Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Iranian short film ‘Breach’ goes to Estonian festival

Iranian short film ‘Breach’ has been accepted into the Onkyo Film Awards, Estonia.

Written by Masoud Hasheminejad and directed by Shahab Hosseinpour, the 19-minute fiction tells the story of a young couple who move to a sinister house and experience strange, supernatural events.

Iran snatches 4 medals at Karate 1-Premier League in Lisbon

Iranian karate athletes claimed one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals at the Karate 1-Premier League in Lisbon, Portugal on Sunday.

Zabiollah Poorshab won a gold at the Male Kumite -84kg category as he won by injury of his opponent Ryutaro Araga from Japan in the final, the Tehran Times reported.

