Leader lauds Quds Force as main pillar of regional diplomacy

Ayatollah Khamenei rejected the Western powers’ call on Iran to pursue submissive diplomacy in the West Asian region, saying that the IRGC Quds Force is the main pillar of Iran’s independent diplomacy in the region.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei delivered a live televised speech on the occasion of the National Teachers' Day and International Workers' Day (May Day).

Palestinian resistance turns into important regional actor

The Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs says that the Palestinian resistance has become an important and influential regional player both politically and on the battlefield.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs made the comments in a meeting with the head of Hamas bureau in Iran, Khaled Ghadoomi on Sunday.

US may reportedly un-freeze $7bn Iranian assets

The US may un-freeze Iranian assets worth a total of $7 billion.

The US may un-freeze Iranian assets worth a total of $7 billion, the Lebanese network Al-Mayadeen reported citing anonymous sources in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iraq to continue imports of Iranian gas, electricity

In a meeting with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran, Iraqi Energy Minister Majid Mahdi Hantoush announced that his country will continue purchasing gas and electricity from Iran.

"Iran and Iraq have agreed to continue imports of Iranian gas and electricity and Iraq will pay its debts to Iran," Hantoush said on Sunday hailing Tehran-Baghdad warm ties.

Iran, Belarus poised to strengthen provincial coop.

Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Belarus emphasized broadening and strengthening provincial cooperation.

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Belarus in his visit to Gomel province met and held talks with the governor-general, chairman of Chamber of Commerce, Industry and head of Free Trade Zone of this province and exchanged their views on the strategies for activation of provincial communications as well as expansion of cultural, trade and economic cooperation between provinces of Gomel in Belarus in Mazandaran province in Iran.

Iran to begin general people vaccination in October

The spokesman of the National Coronavirus Task Force said on Sunday that the vaccination program against COVID-19 for the general population will start in the start of autumn.

The spokesman of National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting the Coronavirus, or the National Coronavirus Task Force Dr. Alireza Raisi said on Sunday that the vaccination program against COVID-19 for the general population has been delayed until the start of autumn due to the lack of commitment to the early promises by the domestic pharmaceutical companies to supply the necessary vaccines.

Iran foreign trade in year 1399 amid pandemic, sanctions

The statistics show that Iran was able to continue its foreign trade despite being under pressure from the tough sanctions and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest statistics for the last Iranian year of 1399 (March 21, 2020-2021) released by World Trade Atlas show that despite the intensification of the cruel foreign sanctions and the restrictions on trade and travel amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Iran exported its commodities and services to more than 143 countries and imported from 123 countries.

US rejects prisoners’ swap deal with Iran: Price

The US Department of State Spokesperson Price announced on Sunday that the United States would not reach an agreement with Iran on the prisoners’ swap.

Ned Price, the US State Department Spokesman said, "Reports about the prisoners’ swap agreement (with Iran) are not true. As we said, we always raise the issue of prisoners detained or missed in Iran, and we will not stop until we bring them back to their families,” Al Jazeera reported.

US not yet reached an agreement with Iran in Vienna: Sullivan

Without mentioning his country’s unilateral withdrawal from JCPOA along with violating UNSCR 2231 by former US President Trump, US National Security Adviser said that US has not reached an agreement with Iran in Vienna.

Jake Sullivan US National Security Adviser in a speech on Sunday announced that the United States has not reached an agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran in Vienna.

