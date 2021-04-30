IRGC, Army forces monitoring any enemy's move in Persian Gulf

"Today, every ship that enters the Persian Gulf, according to the law on bandit control in the Strait of Hormuz, is monitored and has to introduce itself," said Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri in the National Conference of the Persian Gulf on Friday.

Considering the importance and prominent role of Iran in the geopolitical and strategic region of the Persian Gulf and Makran coast, he added, "The presence of the Islamic Republic in this region is not only in the military field, but also a strategic presence in various economic, political and even cultural sectors in the national and international arenas."

"The Persian Gulf is the engine of economic development and growth of Asian and European countries and the important and strategic axis of the sea, air and commercial transportation between different countries," the commander noted.

Tangsiri went on to say, "Currently, over 62% of the world's oil reserves amount to 730 billion barrels of oil reserves, 40% of the world's gas resources amount to 70 trillion natural gas reserves are available in this region, which has doubled its strategic importance and role."

"These strategic and geopolitical positions of the Persian Gulf, of course, have led to the illegitimate presence of some Western powers and foreign countries in this region," he highlighted.

"Of course, this important and strategic position of the Persian Gulf has to some extent led to regional challenges, including the fierce competition in the field of military arms sales in this region," IRGC commander said, adding, "The wrong policies of some countries in the Persian Gulf have created a kind of market for the sale and trade of arms between the trans-regional and western countries in the Persian Gulf."

