  1. Politics
Mar 23, 2021, 7:00 PM

Defending of Persian Gulf islands IRGC's duty: cmdr.

Defending of Persian Gulf islands IRGC's duty: cmdr.

TEHRAN, Mar. 23 (MNA) – Stating that defending of Persian Gulf islands is IRGC's duty, the commander of the IRGC navy said that during the unstable situation of the region, Iran has been able to represent an authoritative power.

The commander made the remarks in his visit to the southern Iranian islands of Farur, Siri, and Abu Musa.

He noted that for forty years, the Islamic Republic has been dealing with the hostile behaviors of the enemies, including the most severely oppressive sanctions of the terrorist government of the United States of America but the nation has astonished the world by resisting the sanctions.

Tangsiri expressed content that under the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei, the Iranian nation has been able to demonstrate security and authority in today's turbulent region.

The IRGC commander emphasized the vitality of improving the level of combat readiness, as well.

"Today, we have a duty to defend the islands [in the Persian Gulf] with all our hearts and souls, we must maintain and strengthen our combat preparations," he added.

HJ/5174748

News Code 171366

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News