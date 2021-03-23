Defending of Persian Gulf islands IRGC's duty: cmdr.

The commander made the remarks in his visit to the southern Iranian islands of Farur, Siri, and Abu Musa.

He noted that for forty years, the Islamic Republic has been dealing with the hostile behaviors of the enemies, including the most severely oppressive sanctions of the terrorist government of the United States of America but the nation has astonished the world by resisting the sanctions.

Tangsiri expressed content that under the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei, the Iranian nation has been able to demonstrate security and authority in today's turbulent region.

The IRGC commander emphasized the vitality of improving the level of combat readiness, as well.

"Today, we have a duty to defend the islands [in the Persian Gulf] with all our hearts and souls, we must maintain and strengthen our combat preparations," he added.

