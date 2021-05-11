Following a recent claim by Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby about the nearing of IRGC naval vessels to US Army naval vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on May 10, in a tweet on Tue. Zarif addressed the United States Coast Guard and wrote: Exactly whose coasts are you supposed to be guarding?"

IRGC Naval Public Relations issued a statement on Tues., saying, "In continuance of the unprofessional behavior of the US Navy terrorist fleet in the Persian Gulf, especially this month, which has always posed a serious threat to the security of the region, on May 10, IRGC naval patrol vessels while carrying out their normal and daily missions in the territorial waters of the Islamic Republic of Iran, faced with 7 American vessels in the Strait of Hormuz which committed unprofessional behavior such as helicopter flying and aimless and provocative shooting."

HJ/