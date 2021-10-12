Americans slapped in face by Iran in Persian Gulf in 1980s

Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri made the remarks on Tuesday in a ceremony to commemorate the sacrifices made by the IRGC naval forces during the Iraqi imposed war on Iran.

The commander said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has stood firm after 43 years of economic blockade and oppressive sanctions.

Pointing to a number of confrontations of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the Global Arrogance, he said that IRGC Navy Force has carried out six successful operations in the Persian Gulf against the invasion of the United States.

In an apparent reference to the US attack on Iranian oil rigs and oil tankers during the 8-year Iraqi imposed war against Iran between 1980-1988, Rear Admiral Tangsiri emphasized, "We never initiated a war in the Persian Gulf. Although US forces were targeting oil tankers, oil rigs and terminals of the Islamic Republic of Iran, we practiced restraint in this respect. After all the damage they inflicted on us, we went to war with the Americans for a year and a half and slapped them six times hard to give them good lesson.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the strategy of security, peace and tranquility in the Persian Gulf, and stated, “The Islamic Republic of Iran does not tolerate any insecurity and conflict in strategic Persian Gulf region. The Persian Gulf is our home and our neighboring countries so that Americans have no place in the Persian Gulf because they create insecurity everywhere in the world.”

He also stressed that the Israeli regime endangers the security of the Persian Gulf with its interference, stressing that Muslim countries must not let them have a presence there.

MA/5325640