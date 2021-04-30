US Minneapolis–Saint Paul FilmFest. to host 'Careless Crime'

Written by Nasim Ahmadpour and Shahram Mokri, 'Careless Crime' won an award for Best Original Screenplay in the International Film Critics' Week (SIC) during the 77th Venice International Film Festival. It has also won the Best Screenplay Award at the 19th Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) in Bangladesh.

Mokri's film has been accepted into the 2020 edition of Viennale Film Festival in Austria, too.

The film has also screened at the MOOOV film festival in Belgium and the 22nd Jeonju International Film Festival in South Korea.

The synopsis of 'Careless Crime' reads, "Forty years ago, during the uprising to overthrow the Shah’s regime in Iran, protestors set fire to movie theatres as a way of showing opposition to Western culture. Many cinemas were burned down. In one tragic case, a theatre was set on fire with four hundred people inside, most of whom were burned alive. Forty years have passed and, in contemporary Iran, four individuals also decide to burn a cinema down. Their intended target is a theatre showing a film about an unearthed, unexploded missile. Will past and present meet?"

Founded in 1962, MSP Film Society is Minnesota’s foremost film exhibition organization, and a 501(c)(3) non-profit. The Film Society is best known for the annual centerpiece, the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival (MSPIFF). Presented every April, MSPIFF is the largest international arts event in the region, exhibiting more than 250+ films from some 70 countries each year and drawing growing audiences of nearly 50,000 in 2016.

The festival will be held on May 13-23 in Minneapolis, the US.

ZZ/5201089