'Badger' nominated at Riverside Intl. FilmFest. in US

'Badger' is about a woman named Soodeh Sharifzadegan who is involved with a difficult challenge in her private life, while she is close to her second marriage.

Vishka Asayesh, Hassan Ma'ajouni, Mehraveh Sharifi Nia, and Gohar Kheirandish are among the cast members of the film.

The film has also taken part at the 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival in China and the 15th Hamilton Film Festival in Canada and the 13th Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) in India. It will also vie at the 5th Annual Macedonian Film Festival.

Recently, 'Badger' won the Best Narrative film award at the 27th edition of Austin Film Festival in US, the best foreign film award at the Berkeley Video & Film Festival in the US, as well as the best movie award at the 6th BangkokThai International Film Festival in Thailand.

Annually since 2002, RIFF has brought the best in contemporary international and independent film to the Inland Empire region of Southern California, the fastest growing area in America.

ZZ/5198768