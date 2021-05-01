'Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse' wins two awards in US

The film won the Special Legacy Award and Bumblebee Award at the event.

The recipients of the Special Legacy Award selected because of their body of work, their interest in pursuing their passion for storytelling using a variety of formats. Whether tackling controversial topics, telling stories of historic legends, or breaking stereotypes, these Filmmakers are exemplary in their craft and are deserving of recognition.

'Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse' narrates the story of a family who must move from their village.

The film is a 2020 production of Iran, Germany, and Canada, produced by Mehdi Koohzadeh.

The cast includes Fariba Talebi, Saeed Ahmadi, Fariba Torkashvand, Farahnaz Manafizaher, Rhamat Sekarkhand, Foujan Ahmadi, Mahshid Khosravi, Iman Saraf, Arezou Balalidehkordi, Sarina Yousefi , Mohammad Eghlimi, Amir Abbas Ghazaei, and Avin Koohzadeh.

The film has been screened at the 42nd edition of the Efebo d'Oro in Italy, International Children’s Film Festival Bangladesh, and the 74th edition of the Festival Internazionale del Cinema di Salerno in Italy.

The Bare Bones International Film Festival was founded in 1999 by the Darkwood Film Arts Institute in the city of Muskogee, Oklahoma to showcase independent motion picture projects with budgets of less than $1 million (hence Bare Bones). The festival runs for eleven days each year in late April at several venues in downtown Muskogee. The event is to promote and support the efforts of small-budget filmmakers, screenwriters, and producers.

