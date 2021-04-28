'Seven and a Half' crowned jury award at Indie Meme Fest.

The film by Tehran-based Afghan brothers Jamshid and Navid Mahmudi is about seven girls, who have never found love and are losing their control over their destinies through forced marriages.

It competed in the competition section of the 6th Indie Meme Film Festival, in Texas, USA.

The festival was held in Texas from April 14 to 25, and the film was screened two times in this cinematic event.

"Seven and a Half" has won the Golden Gazelle Award of the Australian Film Festival.

Written and directed by Navid Mahmoudi, and produced by his brother Jamshid Mahmoudi, the film is the story of seven Iranian and Afghan girls narrated in seven episodes in the format of plan-sequence.

It is the story of the girls whose weddings are on the same night, but each is dealing with a different issue of their own.

HJ/5199893