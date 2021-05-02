'White Winged Horse' wins at Reel 2 Real Intl. FilmFest.

The synopsis of 'White Winged Horse' read, "A man returns to his Iranian hometown, which was destroyed in the war 20 years ago. He is searching for his childhood sweetheart who had promised him, eternal love - if he were to return as a white-winged horse."

'White Winged Horse' has also won a special mention in the Generation 14plus section of the 70th Berlin International Film Festival.

The Reel 2 Real International Film Festival for Youth (R2R) is an annual, competitive, international event presented by Reel to Real: A Celebration of Moving Images for Youth Society, a non-profit media arts and education society dedicated to showing the best in culturally diverse, authentic programming for children and youth.

R2R seeks films that are imaginative, evocative, innovative, inspiring and entertaining. We will accept feature-length dramas, shorts, documentaries, and animated films and videos.

