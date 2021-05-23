Zionist settlers enter Al-Aqsa 2 days after ceasefire

This happened just two days after the announcement of a ceasefire between the Zionist regime and the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Aljazeera correspondent, the settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the occupying Israeli forces.

Last night, Zionist forces clashed with Palestinians who had gathered in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

According to Palestinian media, the occupying forces tried to disperse the Palestinians, using tear gas and water cannons.

