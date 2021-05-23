  1. Politics
May 23, 2021, 12:40 PM

Zionist settlers enter Al-Aqsa 2 days after ceasefire

Zionist settlers enter Al-Aqsa 2 days after ceasefire

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – This morning, a number of Zionist settlers entered Al-Aqsa Mosque illegally with the support of the regime's military.

This happened just two days after the announcement of a ceasefire between the Zionist regime and the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Aljazeera correspondent, the settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the occupying Israeli forces.

Last night, Zionist forces clashed with Palestinians who had gathered in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

According to Palestinian media, the occupying forces tried to disperse the Palestinians, using tear gas and water cannons.

RHM/FNA14000302000145

News Code 173813
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173813/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News