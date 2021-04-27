  1. Politics
Saudi coalition attacks residential areas in Yemen

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – In its latest wave of attacks on Yemeni residential areas, the Saudi coalition air force targeted areas in Sirwah and Najran.

Saudi-led coalition fighters also fired rockets at residential areas in the city of Sirwah, Al-Masirah reported.

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, which monitors violations of the Stockholm Agreement and Ceasefire in Al-Hudaydah, reported 169 violations staged by US-Saudi forces and mercenaries during the past 24 hours.

 The source pointed out that the violations included the development of new fortifications in 50th Street, in addition to the flying of spy drones over several districts. They included violations by artillery shelling with 512 Shells and 111 attacks with live bullets.

