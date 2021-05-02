11 other prisoners of Yemeni army, popular committee released

Abdulkader al-Murtada Head of National Committee for Prisoners’ Affair of Yemeni National Salvation Government said that these prisoners were released during a prisoners’ swap operation at two Al Sahel Al Gharbi and Al-Jawf fronts, Almasirah reported.

Earlier, al-Murtada announced the release of nine prisoners from Yemeni army and popular committees during a prisoner exchange operation on Ma'rib front.

According to the Swedish agreement made between government of Sana’a and the ousted government of Yemen, it was agreed that all the prisoners should be swapped but what prevented this from happening is the reality of field developments for mercenaries of Saudi coalition.

MA/FNA14000212000152