Yemen conducts another drone attack against Saudi base

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced the new response to Saudi aggression in a tweet, noting that a Qasef-K2 drone has been used in the operation.

Saree noted that the drone has hit the determined target.

The spokesman highlighted that the operation was in response to airstrikes by the Saudi coalition and the continuation of the siege of Yemen.

Yemen’s Air Force has stepped up the retaliatory attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent months, saying the strikes will continue as long as Riyadh carries on with its airstrikes and blockade.

The Saudi-led coalition has been bombing Yemen for nearly seven years, imposing a siege, starvation and lack of medical supplies on the Yemeni people, and continuing to kill women and children.

These attacks have led to the destruction of Yemen's infrastructure and the spread of poverty, unemployment and the spread of infectious diseases in this country.

MAH/FNA 14000206000055