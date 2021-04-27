War in Ma'rib to end only when foreigners leave

In an interview with Almasirah, he said: "We do not want a military solution, neither in Marib nor anywhere else in Yemen."

"The aggressors, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and Britain, are imposing a military option on the besieged nation of Yemen," he noted.

He noted that: "We tell the aggressors that the battle in Ma'rib will stop only when foreigners, as well as terrorist groups such as ISIS and al-Qaeda, leave the city."

"I advise foreigners to leave Ma'rib," he said.

News sources reported today that the Yemeni army and popular committees have been able to take control of Tala'at al-Hamra, the largest and most important headquarters of the resigned Yemeni government.

Sana'a forces were able to take control of one of the most strategic areas in the province as they advanced toward the city of Ma'rib, news sources reported.

According to Al-Akhbar, through Talabat al-Hamra, Sana'a forces can shorten the distance to the center of Ma'rib province.

On Sunday, sources reported that the Yemeni army has made military advances on several fronts in Ma'rib.

Saudi warplanes have reportedly targeted Marib province four times on Saturday.

