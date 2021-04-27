  1. Politics
Ma'rib developments:

Yemeni army takes control of resigned government's HQ: report

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – News sources reported that the Yemeni army and popular committees have been able to take control of Tala'at al-Hamra, the largest and most important headquarters of the resigned Yemeni government.

Sana'a forces were able to take control of one of the most strategic areas in the province as they advanced toward the city of Ma'rib, news sources reported.

According to Al-Akhbar, through Talabat al-Hamra, Sana'a forces can shorten the distance to the center of Ma'rib province. 

On Sunday, sources reported that the Yemeni army has made military advances on several fronts in Ma'rib.

Saudi warplanes have reportedly targeted Marib province four times on Saturday.

It should be noted that Yemeni army forces have recently foiled a large-scale offensive by Saudi aggressors against Al-Hudaydah province.

Saudi coalition recently tried to reach the southern road of the Yemeni province of Al-Hudaydah during an operation. However, they were soon confronted by Yemeni forces.

