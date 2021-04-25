Huge explosions hit Saudi coalition base in Ma'rib (+VIDEO)

According to Al-Khabar Al-Yemeni, the explosions are most likely the result of a missile attack by the Yemeni army and popular committees on the military base.

Meanwhile, local sources say the clashes around the base are intense and that the Yemeni army and Ansarullah forces have taken control of the base.

It is also reported today that Chairman of the Military Prosecutions General Abdullah al-Hadheri (affiliated with Mansour Hadi's government), and a number of his entourage were killed in clashes with the army and popular committees in the Sirwah area west of Ma'rib.

