  1. Politics
Apr 25, 2021, 12:08 PM

Huge explosions hit Saudi coalition base in Ma'rib (+VIDEO)

Huge explosions hit Saudi coalition base in Ma'rib (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – The Sahn al-Jan military base near the central Yemeni city of Ma'rib witnessed heavy explosions last night.

According to Al-Khabar Al-Yemeni, the explosions are most likely the result of a missile attack by the Yemeni army and popular committees on the military base.

Meanwhile, local sources say the clashes around the base are intense and that the Yemeni army and Ansarullah forces have taken control of the base.

It is also reported today that Chairman of the Military Prosecutions General Abdullah al-Hadheri (affiliated with Mansour Hadi's government), and a number of his entourage were killed in clashes with the army and popular committees in the Sirwah area west of Ma'rib.

ZZ/FNA14000205000235

News Code 172544
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172544/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News