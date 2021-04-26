3-year-old child fatally shot at a birthday party in Florida

Florida officials revealed that a three-year-old child was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in the state.

Miami Police in US State of Florida said when police went to the scene of incident late on Saturday to investigate the case, they witnessed that a three-year-old child was severely injured.

According to the report, the child was immediately taken to the hospital but he died of severe injuries at the hospital.

A woman was also injured in the shooting, and she was taken to hospital, where her condition has been declared stable.

More details about the incident and the cause of the incident have not yet been announced by the police, but Miami police said that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Various analyses have been presented on the reasons behind this issue, but freedom of carrying weapons by US citizens is often considered to be the most important and main cause of this problem.

Although the free carrying of weapons in the United States leads to daily shooting-related violence, the arms lobby in the United States is so powerful that Congress has not yet agreed to take action to limit it.

