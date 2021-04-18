  1. Politics
3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern

TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – A suspect opened fire at a tavern in a confrontation that left three people dead and two people seriously injured.

Kenosha Sheriff David Beth said while the suspected shooter is still at large, the public is not believed to be in danger.

The suspect apparently knew the victims and targeted them, although it is not clear whether the victims knew him.

The shooting happened at Somers House Tavern in Kenosha County after the suspect was asked to leave the bar and then returned and opened fire, the Seatle Times reported.

“We believe our suspect knew who he was targeting,” Beth told a Sunday morning news conference.

The road leading up to the tavern remained closed early Sunday as officials investigated the latest in a string of recent mass shootings across the country, including the killings of eight people at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis on Thursday.

Last month, four people were killed at an office shooting in California, eight people were fatally shot at massage businesses in the Atlanta area, and 10 died in gunfire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

