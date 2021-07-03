  1. Politics
Shots fired into US Democratic state senator's home

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – The home of an Alabama state senator was shot 23 times after former US President Trump's Sunday rally in Alabama was canceled over partisan political concerns.

The home of an Alabama state senator was shot at 23 times on Thursday morning, The Associated Press reports.

The home, belonging to state Sen. Vivian Davis Figures (D) was attacked around 5 a.m., according to neighbors.

Figures, who has been a member of the state Senate since 1997, was not home during the incident. Local police report that no one was harmed as a result of the gunshots.

According to Mobile police spokesman Lt. Christopher Levy, the attack "does not appear to be a random act," but they haven't been able to determine if it was motivated by the senator's political stances, AL.com reports.

"It’s way too early to know that," Levy added. "[Police are] just now starting the investigation, as of this afternoon."

Police are still searching for the suspect or suspects. 

