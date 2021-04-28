Shooting in NY leaves one dead, three others injured

At 18:30 on Tuesday (local time), a 39-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman who were in their car in “Bronx” district were shot.

Police announced that the bullet hit the man’s chest and he was killed after being taken to a medical center. The woman is now hospitalized and has a stable condition, “New York Post” reported.

The news sources claimed that the suspect fled the scene of incident with a white-color van.

About an hour and a half after the incident, a 37-year-old man was shot in the back while standing on the street in Washington Heights area. He was taken to the hospital immediately, the US police said.

In continuation of a series of shootings in New York, a 19-year-old girl was shot in the leg at 10 pm on Tuesday.

Following the shooting in New York, US police have arrested a 19-year-old man for shooting charges.

