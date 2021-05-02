7 people injured in a shooting in US state of Wisconsin

US local media announced on Saturday night that at least seven people were injured in a shooting at a casino in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Sputnik reported.

According to CBS 58, police arrested the assailant and took him to a detention center.

No information is yet available on the identity of the suspect or his main motive behind the shooting.

it is said that Wisconsin local authorities are restoring security in the incident area.

About 50 to 60 police vehicles have been dispatched to the scene of incident. Several law enforcement agencies were also deployed to deal with the incident, social media quoted eyewitnesses as saying.

