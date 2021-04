Three people were aboard a small plane Wednesday morning when it crashed shortly after takeoff near Jacksonville, Florida.

According to FAA Media Relations Spokesperson Maria Njoku, the plane near Spencer’s Airpark in Middleburg, Florida, around 9 a.m.

According to the Atlantic Journal Constitution (AJC), as of 11:30 a.m., no official statement regarding casualties had been released by authorities, but the Florida Highway Patrol did confirm multiple fatalities.

