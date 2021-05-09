  1. Politics
3 wounded by Aventura Mall shooting in Florida

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – According to US police, three people were injured in a shooting Saturday at Aventura Mall, with the gunfire stemming from an argument between two groups of people near the Hugo Boss store.

The incident sparked fears of an active shooter with terrified customers fleeing the scene, but law enforcement told The Miami Herald the incident started as a fight between two people, The Sun reported.

"We have 3 victims who have sustained non-life-threatening injuries and out being treated at local hospitals," local police said on Twitter.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said that those injured were transferred to an area hospital and added that one of the patients is trauma alert, according to WSVN.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue didn't give more details about the injuries.

Officials said they are treating other people at the scene, but their conditions remain unclear.

The Aventura Police are still handling the situation and closed down the mall until further notice, according to NBC.

