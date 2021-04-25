FM Zarif sympathizes with Iraqis on Baghdad hospital fire

In a tweet on Sunday morning, Zarif reacted to the explosion of an oxygen capsule at the 'Ibn Khatib' Hospital in Baghdad, in which a number of Iraqi citizens were killed.

"I offer my condolences to the nation and the government of Iraq and the families of the victims of Ibn Khatib Hospital," the Iranian foreign ministry said.

He also wished speedy recovery for the people who injured in this incident.

At least 27 people were killed and 46 injured after a fire broke out on Sunday in a coronavirus intensive care unit in Baghdad, as Iraq faces a growing wave of COVID-19 cases.

The fire at the Ibn Khatib hospital in the Iraqi capital was sparked by an accident that caused an oxygen tank to explode, Aljazeera reported.

The flames spread quickly, according to civil defense officials, as “the hospital had no fire protection system and false ceilings allowed the flames to spread to highly flammable products.”

